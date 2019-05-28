Iranian company to expand Farzad B if Indians step away: Zanganeh

“Although Indians have not voiced readiness for expanding Farzad B gas field, we intend to do the final negotiations with them and if they remain reluctant, we will start the job with an Iranian company instead,” he said.

“NIOC has prepared a plan for financing the project,” Zanganeh said, “Other issues including the contract are getting prepared.”

Earlier in mid-April 2018, and after meeting with Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on the sidelines of the International Energy Forum, Zanganeh said that disagreements between Iran and India over Farzad B Development Project have been resolved.

"Previously, there were problems between India and Iran about the Farzad B gas field development, but now these differences have been settled," Zangeneh said at the time.

He said Indian companies have signaled interest to develop oil and gas fields in Iran, adding, "proposals by the Indian firms will be presented to Iran within two months."

In mid-October 2017, Indian ambassador to Tehran Saurabh Kumar said that “it is our hope that the two sides would conclude a win-win contract, beneficial for both. Farzad – B is an important element of this. We would, therefore, like to see the contract concluded.”

