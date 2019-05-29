Iran’s role in ensuring regional peace, stability significant: Chinese envoy

In a meeting with Iranian Parliament Speaker Special Aide on International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran, the Chinese envoy said that “China pays special attention to expanding its ties with Iran.”

Criticizing the US pressures and verbal threats, he said that “the time of unilateralism and putting pressure on independent countries is over.”

The Iranian official, for his turn, expressed content that Iran-China relations are improving in all the sectors including parliamentary cooperation and also at international and regional level.

Amir Abollahian lamented the literature that the US is using towards Iran, calling it “harsh and inappropriate”.

“No one in Iran pays attention to the political literature of the US,” he added.

On May 18, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced that China strongly opposes US unilateral sanctions and understands the conditions and concerns of the Iranian side and protects the legitimate rights of Iran.

Wang Yi mentioned that a very important situation is emerging in the international community and the region, which is rapidly evolving, adding in this regard, strengthening of Iran-China communications and cooperation is essential.

China is one of the five remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal, in addition to Britain, France, Germany and Russia. It is also a major importer of Iranian crude oil and a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The US sanctions include a ban, imposed last November, on oil purchases from Iran. China opposes the decision made by the US to tighten sanctions on Tehran.

