On the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of the control tower, Manager of Hamedan Airport Company Sohrab Kalvandi said that the project has been carried out in a time span of seven years, costing some 60 billion rials (near $4.6 million).

Construction operation of this giant project started in 2012, he said.

Hamedan International Airport is located at 5 km northern this province which is equipped with VOR/DME and NDB systems.

MA/IRN83361785