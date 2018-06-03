Construction of IKIA’s passenger terminal to receive intl. finance

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – The new passenger terminal (Iranshahr) at Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) will receive foreign fiance for completion, said Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi on Sunday.

Speaking late on Saturday in the unveiling ceremony of top ideas for the construction of Iranshahr Terminal in Imam Khomeini Airport City (IKAC), Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi noted that the project has recieved as many as 565 proposals, adding that an international tender will also be held to select quialifed contractors to develop the terminal.

Iranshahr terminal can handle 25 million passangers per year in its first phase, and 100 million upon completion. The cost of the project is estimated at €2 million.

“Connection of this significant airport to the rail network system as well as Tehran-Qom-Isfahan high-speed train can organize transportation system in metropolis Tehran," Akhundi said.

He went on to add, "turning Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) into a large logistics center for Tehran, by connecting it to the rail, air and land network, will considerably transform Tehran transportation system."

