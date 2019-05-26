Iran, Italy underline expansion of SMEs coop.

This meeting was also attended by Iran’s Ambassador to Italy Hamid Bayat, where the two sides expressed the tendency for the development of mutual economic ties.

An Iranian delegation led by Salehinia is in Italy to attend the International Biennial Exhibition of Automotive Equipment and Accessories, “Autopromatec 2019”.

Autopromatec 2019 kicked off in Italy’s Bologna on May 22 with the participation of 32 countries and more than 1,500 small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the field of manufacturing automotive parts and after-sales services.

The Iranian delegation has held talks with the president of Italian Parts Manufacturers’ Association and chairman of Autopromatec Exhibition and reached an agreement on enhancing cooperation.

