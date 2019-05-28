  1. Economy
28 May 2019 - 14:34

S Korea keen on keeping business ties with Iran: official

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – Secretary General of Iran-South Korea Joint Chamber of Commerce Pouya Firouzi said on Monday that South Korea is after maintaining and preserving its trade and business ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

South Korea is interested in preserving its trade and business ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding however that Korean companies do not cooperate with Iranian firms in relevant issues.

In some cases, South Korean government directly intervened in this issue but Korean banks considered management interests of their shareholders and did not transfer the money, Firouzi stated.

Iran is after following up necessary measures for pharmaceutical items in order to do trade and business with South Korea directly, he said.

Firouzi went on to say that “we are seeking to receive some exports licenses," adding, “some of these licenses are related to the agricultural items while the another part is related to the fish and fishery products.”

He called on responsible officials at the Export Guarantee Fund of Iran (EGFI) to support South Korean companies which want to do business with Iran.

According to the latest reports of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), trade volume exchanged between Iran and South Korea in terms of non-oil exports in eight months of the last year (March 21 – Nov. 21, 2018) stood at $2.579 billion.

Gas condensates, treated lead, oxides, urea, aluminum, zinc and copper concentrate were of Iran’s main products exported to South Korea in the same period.

