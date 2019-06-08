Anzali to host exhibition on investment opportunities

The first Exhibition on Investment Opportunities (exchange, insurance, and banking) and Export Capabilities (EIBEX2019 ANZALI) will be held with the participation of domestic companies, experts and financial market specialists in Anzali Free Zone, Gilan province, Iran.

Gilan’s Chamber of Commerce will hold the EIBEX2019 ANZALI in collaboration with Anzali Free Zone Organization. This exhibition will be visited by investors and companies of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). It is a valuable opportunity for active companies to present their achievements, services and innovations in related fields.

ZZ/IRN83343421