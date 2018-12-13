Iran EXPO 2018 kicks off in Tehran

According to its official website, Iran EXPO is an international trade event that aims to help companies export their products, develop new markets, and promote their industries by serving as a platform for trade and commerce in Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the importance of non-oil export position. It will be a four-day event that caters to the trade audience, Iran Expo aims to strengthen economic relations between Iran and other countries. It targets key sectors or industries which are identified as having the capacity and capability to produce highly-quality products for export and more potential areas of investment.

Some 611 foreign businessmen from 57 different countries are participating in the event, said Majid Takbiri, the director of Iran EXPO on Thursday, adding that 25 trading delegations from 18 countries are also due to visit the exhibition.

He went on to say that 260 Iranian companies are presenting their latest products in 12 categories of the food industry, agriculture, automotive, handicrafts, industrial parts, electricity and energy, carpets, textiles, leather and apparel, household appliances, cellulosic health products, medical and hospital equipment, and construction industries.

Iran EXPO will go through December 15.

MAH/IRN83133223