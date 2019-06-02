Iran’s ATU to hold Iran-Germany dialogues

Allameh Tabataba'i University in partnership with Humboldt University of Berlin and the Iranian Society of Intercultural Philosophy will hold the International Conference on Globalization and Cultural Alternatives: Iran-Germany Cultural Civilisational Dialogues. The Conference will be held on 15-16 June 2019 in ATU Faculty of Persian Literature and Foreign Languages.

This conference will be as the first step of implementation of the partnership, in accordance with the MoU signed between Iran’s Allameh Tabataba'i and Germany’s Humboldt universities.

ZZ/ 4631863