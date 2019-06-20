US accusations against Iran on Afghanistan, ‘unfounded’

Speaking in a UN session on Thu., he stated, “it is unfortunate that the US, instead of acknowledging the positive role that Iran plays in preserving peace and stability in Afghanistan, is accusing Iran of fomenting insecurity in that country. The sole purpose of this unfounded claim is to cover the US failed policy in Afghanistan for the past 18 years.”

Afghanistan land and territory has been invaded and occupied by foreign forces for years, he said, adding, “the people of Afghanistan from all walks of life are calling for peace."

Turning to the consecutive supports of Iran from Afghanistan Takht-Ravanchi stated, “Islamic Republic of Iran, for its part, is hosting millions of Afghan refugees as well as fighting narcotic drugs mainly heading to Europe without proper and meaningful international assistance. It is high time for the international community to shoulder its responsibility in assisting Afghanistan in this regard.”

