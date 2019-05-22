Iranian commissaire to officiate road cycling at 2020 Olympics

This will be the first time that an Iranian commissaire is going to judge one of the world’s most important cycling events, namely the summer Olympics.

“Yesterday I received the UCI announcement for my officiating at 2020 Olympics road cycling event,” he confirmed on Tuesday.

The cycling competitions of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo will feature 22 events. Since the 1896 contests which featured five track events and an 87 km road race from Athens to Marathon and back, Olympic cycling had gradually evolved to include women's competitions, mountain bike and BMX to arrive at the current 22 events.

The races will start in Musashinonomori Park in Chofu, western Tokyo with the finish at the Fuji Speedway circuit in the Shizuoka prefecture. The men's road race will be 234 kilometers with a total elevation of 4865 while the women's race will cover 137 km with a total elevation of 2692 meters.

MAH/4623338