Tour of Iran wraps up with Belgian team's championship

The 33rd Tour of Iran (Azarbaijan) wrapped up today with Tarteletto - Isorex team of Belgium winning first place, followed by National Team of Russia in the second and Alecto Cycling Team of Netherlands in the third place.

Russia’s Dmitry Sokolov, with a total time of 21:42:42, won the individual championship title of the tournament.

The winner of the last stage of the cycling tour, which was held today, was Iranian cyclist Mohammad Ganjkhanlou, who had also finished first in the first stage of the event.

The 33rd Tour of Iran (Azarbaijan) kicked off on Sep. 30 in Tabriz with 13 Iranian and foreign team in participation. The tournament consisted of six stages held in three provinces of East Azarbiajan, West Azarbaijan, and Ardebil.

MS/4421288