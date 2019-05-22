Amirkabir Dam in Alborz full up to 93%

The director of Regional Water Company of Alborz Saeed Naghdi said that the capacity of Amirkabir Dam on the Karaj River in the Central Alborz mountain range of northern Iran is filled, adding that the level of water has increased 4 percent compared to the corresponding period last year due to the recent rainfalls.

Amirkabir and Taleqan dams now have much better conditions compared to previous years, he added.

According to data from Iran Water Resources Management Company, Alborz Province received 576 milliliters of rainfall during the period (Sep. 23, 2018 to May 20). The significant improvement follows the exceptional water torrents in the early spring that covered almost all provinces after six decades.

According to the charts and numbers, the amount of water stored in Iran’s 178 dams has grown by 60% since last year and reached 74.39 billion cubic meters. Currently, the dams are 79% full.

