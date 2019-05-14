  1. Iran
Iran to assist Pakistan in launching Quran exhibition: Pak envoy

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – Hailing Iran’s experience in running international exhibitions, Pakistani Ambassador to Tehran Rafat Masoud said on Tuesday that Iran can help her country with launching Quran exhibitions.

“Regarding Iran-Pakistan warm relations there can be a good mutual cooperation on sharing experiences of Quran exhibitions,” the Pak ambassador said.  

She also thanked Iranian culture ministry for selecting Pakistan as the especial guest of the 27th edition of International Quran Exhibition.

The 27th edition of International Quran Exhibition kicked off at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla on Saturday evening with a special ceremony attended by Minister of Culture Abbas Salehi and a number of foreign guests.

Countries such as Pakistan, Turkey, Yemen, India, Iraq, Indonesia, Tunisia, Palestine, Afghanistan and Russia have been invited to participate in the event.

