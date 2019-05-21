US threats to Iran encourage war industry: Bolivia’s Morales

"We condemn US threatening Iran with war and destruction and its attempt to deploy troops in the Middle East. Imperialism always seeks to keep the military industry at work," Morales wrote on Twitter.

The remark follows US President Donald Trump's warning made late last week to Iran that a fight against the United States would be its "official end."

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in response, warned Trumped that he should never threaten Iranians. In a Monday tweet, Zarif wrote that goaded by ‘B-Team’ – comprising US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – US President Trump “hopes to achieve what Alexander, Genghis & other aggressors failed to do.”

Zarif went on to stress that “Iranians have stood tall for millennia while aggressors [are] all gone.”

He also maintained that “economic terrorism” and “genocidal taunts" will not “end Iran”. Zarif also warned Trump to ‘never threaten an Iranian’, inviting him instead to “try respect – it works!”

Since his election in 2016, Trump has antagonized the 2015 international nuclear agreement on Iran and unilaterally withdrew his country from the deal in 2018.

Since then, Washington has continued to impose several rounds of economic sanctions against Tehran and increase its military buildup in the Middle East.

MNA/SPUTNIK