Netanyahu confesses disagreement between Washington, Tel Aviv

Prime Minister of Zionist Regime Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday acknowledged differences with US President Joe Biden over Iranian and Palestinian issues, but said they enjoy a “very strong” working relationship, Asharq Al-Awsat news reported.

The White House on Friday denied that Biden was snubbing Netanyahu by failing to include him so far in an early round of phone calls to foreign leaders since taking office on Jan. 20.

Netanyahu dismissed any notion that Biden was intentionally excluding him, telling Zionist’s Channel 12 television channel, “He’ll call ... We have had very strong friendly relations for nearly 40 years, dating from the time I came to Washington as a diplomatic representative and he was a young senator from Delaware.”

There has been speculation that the Democratic president could be signaling displeasure over Netanyahu’s close ties with former President Donald Trump, who called the right-wing leader two days after his inauguration in 2017.

“We also have many things we agree on and the alliance is very strong,” Netanyahu said, adding “But there are also differences, on the issue of Iran and on the Palestinian issue as well.”

Netanyahu may find the alliance tested if Washington returns to the nuclear deal with Iran, from which Trump withdrew illegally, and opposes Zionist settlement building on occupied land where Palestinians seek statehood.

Unlike former US President Donald Trump, who made his first visit with Saudi and Zionist officials, Biden has not yet agreed to contact Benjamin Netanyahu, who has a corruption record and is in a precarious position in the Palestine occupied territories.

RHM/PR

