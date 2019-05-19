Cool destinations to go if you need to escape heat in Tehran

Whether you’re in search of an ice-cold adventure or simply a sweat-free vacation, thankfully, there are plenty of destinations dotted around the Iranian capital to escape the summer heat.

It simply means that you don’t have to wait until fall or winter to enjoy colder temperatures; just skip the heat for many lush gardens and atmospheric townships in the surroundings.

On the northeast side of the metropolis, you can find plenty of cool townships and villages such as Damavand, Fasham, Oushan, Ahar, Meygoun, Cheshmeh A’la and Garmabdareh to name a few.

Along with the fresh air, fruit gardens and lush gardens, there are recreational facilities and abundant local restaurants as well.

To the eastward, Shahandasht waterfall may be your next destination. It is situated off the Haraz road that connects Tehran to the Caspian Sea coast in the north.

The 50-meter cascade is adjacent to Qaleh Malek-Bahman, a Sassanid era (224 CE to 651) stronghold.

The list also includes Tangeh Vashi, a popular mountainous resort famous for having a cool stream where many opt for walking through.

To commemorate his hunts, Fath Ali Shah Qajar (r. 1797 – 1834) ordered a bas-relief carving in the midway point of the gorge. Today, the relief is very popular among holidaymakers.

Tangeh Vashi is situated some 15 kilometers west of Firouzkouh. It is a heaven for trekking and hiking fans as well.

Apart from the east, you may choose to stay in Kan and Sulaqan, which are riverside rural districts westward. Another cool spot may be colorful valleys across the popular Chalous road that embraces hectic rows of restaurants and coffee shops.

The scenic villages of Darband and Darakeh stand out when it comes to the north. Moreover, they are amongst the most accessible destinations in this article.

Tajrish Sq. is a gateway to the rocky Darband where people hike upward trails which are teemed with atmospheric teahouses and restaurants.

Likewise, Darakeh embraces countless riverside restaurants. For people who want to do more, it is possible to hike towards the Tochal cable car and beyond.

The bustling Iranian capital, however, never falls short of interesting travel ventures for tourists. Visitors have at their disposal tours to UNESCO-tagged Golestan

Palace, Grand Bazaar, Treasury of National Jewels, National Museum of Iran, Glass & Ceramic Museum, Masoudieh Palace, Sarkis Cathedral, Tehran Museum of

Contemporary Art, Carpet Museum of Iran, to mention but a few.

MNA/TT