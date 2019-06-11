Tokayev wins Kazakhstan’s presidential election with 70.96%

"Today, we have concluded the electoral campaign that has taken place in the country for the last two months. The electoral bodies at all levels have adhered to the decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on organizing and holding a snap election of the president of the Republic of Kazakhstan, set for June 9, 2019. We have determined the final outcome of the election. The president of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been elected. I congratulate you all on this important state event," chairman of the Central Election Commission Berik Imashev stated, Tass reported.

On Sunday, Kazakhstan held snap presidential elections, with seven candidates contesting the presidency, including incumbent President Tokayev. For the first time ever, first president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev did not participate in the election. Preliminary reports suggest that the voter turnout hit 77.4%.

Tokayev will be inaugurated on June 12, the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Monday.

"The date of the inauguration of Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev elected in snap presidential elections will be set for 12 June 2019," CEC member Lyazzat Suleiman said at the commission's session.

MNA/TASS