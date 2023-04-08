Iran has no blocked money in China: ambassador

In an interview with Mehr, the Iranian envoy to China Mohammad Keshavarzadeh said that the East Asian country wants a win-win relationship with the world and does not seek hegemony and domination over other nations.

With regard to the Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement which was signed in the Chinese capital, Keshavarzadeh said as the Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang emphasized in the meeting between Mr. Amir-Abdollahian and the Saudi foreign minister, Beijing hosted the talks which resulted in the agreement to restore diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia not to secure its own interests but it sought to bring two important countries in the region to sit down for talks together to create more peace and stability in the Middle East region.

"As the Chinese Foreign Minister said that agreement could set a role model for the other countries of the region to resolve their differences through dialogue," said the ambassador, adding "The Chinese really showed goodwill in that regard."

He went on to say that the relations between Tehran and Beijing have always been progressing and developing, adding "China is a buyer of Iranian oil and most of our country's domestic needs are met by China."

Keshavarzadeh also answered the question of whether Iran has any blocked money in China saying, " No, we do not have money blocked in China. Many projects in Iran today are carried out by the Chinese, and some projects are also underway. Also, Americans sanctioned many Chinese companies and Chinese companies suffered. In spite of that, the Chinese firms continue to be present in Iran."

The diplomat also said that the Western countries have waged media propaganda against China because they are jealous of Beijing's progress and development.

"According to the statistics published by Western countries, the living standards of the Chinese people have completely changed in the last forty years. One has to point out that the wealth that the Chinese gained was not obtained from the colonization of other countries. China was not like the Western countries that went to colonize Africa or Latin America or Asia and plunder their wealth."

