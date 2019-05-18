Isfahan municipality to build 'diplomatic zone' for foreign consulates

Speaking on the sidelines of the Asian Mayors Summit in China, the Mayor of the historical and tourist city of Isfahan Ghodratollah Noruzi referred to plans to build the biggest International Conference Center in the central Iranian city and said that a special district has been allocated to foreign embassies so that they can build their consulates there.

Noruzi also said that a sisterhood agreement has been signed with the authorities of the Chinese city of Xian to boost cultural, tourism and economic cooperation between the two cities.

The mayor of Isfahan added that the Chinese have invested in mega projects such as the Isfahan-Tehran railway and Isfahan metro network, adding that the Chinese side has also expressed their readiness to invest in other projects in Isfahan in the future.

