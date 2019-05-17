  1. Politics
FM Zarif meets with Chinese counterpart in Beijing

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Friday.

Zarif’s visit to Beijing is part of his multi-state tour on diplomatic consultations to explore the ways to expand the scale of mutual cooperation between Iran and its close partners.

The tour also focuses on regional and international issues, including the nuclear deal and the US' sanctions against Iran.

Zarif's China trip comes after he visited Turkmenistan, India and Japan in the past week.

China is one of the five remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal, in addition to Britain, France, Germany and Russia. It is also a major importer of Iranian crude oil and a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The US sanctions include a ban, imposed last November, on oil purchases from Iran. China is the largest importer of Iranian crude oil. It opposes the decision made by the US to tighten sanctions on Tehran.

No further detail of this meeting has been yet revealed.

