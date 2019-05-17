China calls for boosting ties with Iran

Speaking to reporters on Friday, China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang, pointed to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s trip to Beijing, saying that China will put all-out effort to maintain and boost its longstanding ties with Iran.

Zarif, who is in Beijing for diplomatic talks, met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi this afternoon to explore the ways expand mutual cooperation between the two countries.

An important part of his trip also focuses on regional and international issues, especially the nuclear deal and the US' sanctions against Iran.

Zarif's has been on a multi-tour trip to Turkmenistan, India, Japan and China in the past week to discuss bilateral ties with Iran’s partners and also brief them about Tehran’s recent move to revisit some of its obligations to the 2015 nuclear deal in response to the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the pact.

MNA/IRN83317587