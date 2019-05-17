  1. Politics
17 May 2019 - 17:51

China calls for boosting ties with Iran

China calls for boosting ties with Iran

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – China has called for expanding its “friendly and longstanding” ties with Iran, despite the US’ unilateral sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang, pointed to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s trip to Beijing, saying that China will put all-out effort to maintain and boost its longstanding ties with Iran.

Zarif, who is in Beijing for diplomatic talks, met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi this afternoon to explore the ways expand mutual cooperation between the two countries.

An important part of his trip also focuses on regional and international issues, especially the nuclear deal and the US' sanctions against Iran.

Zarif's has been on a multi-tour trip to Turkmenistan, India, Japan and China in the past week to discuss bilateral ties with Iran’s partners and also brief them about Tehran’s recent move to revisit some of its obligations to the 2015 nuclear deal in response to the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the pact.

MNA/IRN83317587

News Code 145364

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News