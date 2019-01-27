Iran conditions Queiroz contract extension to winning Asian title

If Team Melli wins AFC Asian Cup title, Carlos Queiroz will be the best option for the team, said Mahdi Taj Sunday on the sideline of an event in Tehran.

This is while according to reports, the Portuguese manager has reached initial agreements with Colombia to coach the South American team.

65-year-old Queiroz confirmed talks with Colombia in an interview with AFP, saying, "It is an unbelievable national team with fantastic players and a very high FIFA ranking (12) -- it's prestigious, an honor and something that makes me very proud.”

Iranian Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Masoud Soltanifar also said Sunday that Iran’s Football Federation will decide on Queiroz contract. Some two weeks ago, Queiroz had attacked the Iranian minister, saying that Soltanifar does not want him to remain in Team Melli.

Taj’s view about Iran – Japan clash

Expressing satisfaction over the Iranian team’s results so far in the tournament, Mahdi Taj added that Team Melli will definitely try its best to defeat powerful Japan on Monday clash and end the 43-year title drought.

“The truth is Japan is always Japan and enjoys a well-prepared team. However, we are Iran and its 8 years that we are ranked as Asia’s best.”

The two Asian giants will lock horns on Jan. 28 at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain at 6:00 PM local time.

