22 May 2019 - 22:40

Marc Wiltmos officially announced coach of Iran's national football team

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – The Belgian Marc Wilmots is officially named as the new manager of Iran’s National Football Team, better known as Team Melli.

"Marc Wilmots is now officially Iran's national football team coach," the Twitter account of Iran Mission in the EU has said in a tweet.

The tweet added that today, Mr. Taj, the President of Iranian Football Federation signed a contract with Mr. Wilmots in Brussels. 

the Belgian coach took the place of Carlos Queiroz, who stepped down as Iran's football coach, better known as Team Melli back in January and has now signed a contract with Colombian football federation to coach the South American team.

The contract of Iran's new coach is valued at $1,500,000 a year.

