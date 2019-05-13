Marc Wilmots to be named Team Melli’s manager: report

According to a report by RTBF, negotiations between the Belgian manager and the Iranian federation is going to be completed in a few hours.

Marc Wilmots would ask for $1,500,000 a year, as well as two Belgian assistants. For its part, the Iranian Federation would like Wilmots to accept an Iranian deputy in his staff which would probably be Javad Nekounam, former international and captain of Team Melli, and former player of Osasuna in Spanish Liga.

Wilmots has been unemployed since November 2017 and Ivory Coast's non-qualification for the Russian World Cup.

Carlos Queiroz stepped down as Team Melli coach after the 3-0 defeat against Japan in the semifinal of AFC Asian Cup on January 28. He left Tehran for Lisbon three days later after Iran’s Football Federation didn’t offer any proposal for extending his contract. He then signed with Colombian football federation to coach the South American team.

Bert van Marwijk, Vincenzo Montella, Julen Lopetegui, Hervé Renard and Dick Advocaat were among other coaches who had been linked with the Iran job.

The Iranian federation has not officially confirmed the deal but according to reports, it is doing preparations to reveal Wilmots in a special ceremony.

MAH/PR/4615559