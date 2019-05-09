Turkey urges US to respect YSK decision

“Everyone must respect the decision taken by the Supreme Election Council’s (YSK),” said Hami Aksoy, spokesman for the Turkey’s Foreign Ministry, in a reaction to a statement by spokeswoman for the US Department of State Morgan Ortagus and US congress members.

“It should be kept in mind that similar developments took place in the US and other countries also, and that these were resolved within the framework of the rules of democracy,” Aksoy added.

On Monday, the YSK accepted the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's objection to the local election results in Istanbul and announced a do-over election will be held on June 23.

MNA/ANADOLU