Iran's new envoy submits credentials to Cuban president

During the meeting, held at the headquarters of the Council of State, in Havana, Bayat Mokhtari conveyed greetings of Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani and hailed the developing ties between the two countries.

He expressed his satisfaction with the mission assigned to him and his high motivation to contribute to the promotion of bilateral relations between the two nations.

The Iranian ambassador also expressed to the Cuban leader the condemnation of his government to the application of chapter III of the Helms-Burton Act, an instrument with which the United States pursues the economic suffocation of Cuba.

This year, Cuba and Iran will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the restoration of their diplomatic relations, which have been experiencing permanent development both in the political sphere and in economic sectors.

