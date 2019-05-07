Village in Khuzestan evacuated after gas pipeline explosion

The accident happened while workers were repairing a section of the Ahvaz-Omidiyeh pipeline, he informed.

“The fire started when a loader hit the pipeline,” he said.

“The explosion happened in the vicinity of Salehabad village in about 45 minutes,” he said, "Subsequently, it caused a blast at the liquefied natural gas pipeline nearby."

“The families living there were immediately moved to a nearby village to prevent any casualties,” he added.

Unfortunately, the houses of the villagers have been burnt in fire.

As reported, the fire was eventually controlled.

Omidiyeh is located 125 km southeast of Ahvaz, capital of the oil-rich province.

