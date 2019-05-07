  1. Iran
Village in Khuzestan evacuated after gas pipeline explosion

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – Salehabad village in Omidiyeh City in the southwestern Khuzestan Province was evacuated on Monday evening after a fire broke out at the oil pipeline near the village, Omidiyeh governor Mehran Rafiei said.

The accident happened while workers were repairing a section of the Ahvaz-Omidiyeh pipeline, he informed.

“The fire started when a loader hit the pipeline,” he said.

“The explosion happened in the vicinity of Salehabad village in about 45 minutes,” he said, "Subsequently, it caused a blast at the liquefied natural gas pipeline nearby."

“The families living there were immediately moved to a nearby village to prevent any casualties,” he added.

Unfortunately, the houses of the villagers have been burnt in fire.

As reported, the fire was eventually controlled. 

Omidiyeh is located 125 km southeast of Ahvaz, capital of the oil-rich province.

