VIDEO: Fire at oil pipeline in SW Iran under control

The fire started when a construction loader vehicle collided with a pipeline during an attempt to repair a section of it between the cities of Ahvaz and Omidiyeh, said Kiamars Hajizadeh, Director General of Disaster Management Department of Khuzestan Province. No fatalities or injuries have been reported.
