  1. Economy
5 May 2019 - 09:34

CBI alloted €2bn for necessity goods, medicine since March

CBI alloted €2bn for necessity goods, medicine since March

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – The Central Bank of Iran has allotted €2 billion for the purchase of necessity goods and medicine since the start of the Iranian year on March 21.

Since the start of the current Iranian year on March 21, 2019, over 2.2 billion euros (each euro roughly 11,000 tomans) were distributed by the Central Bank of Iran and exporters in the secondary market for the purchase of raw materials and intermediation services of the country’s industrial sectors.

The CBI also allotted 2 billion euros for the purchase of necessity goods and medicine in the two-month period.

The Central Bank of Iran stressed that it would make every effort to provide the necessary forex for the country’s real needs in the face of US sanctions.

MS/4608054

News Code 144860

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News