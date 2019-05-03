 CBI outlines 6 tactics to neutralize US economic pressure

Abdolnaser Hemmati, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, outlined the six tactics as follows:

1) Efforts to maintain and strengthen the relative stability of the foreign exchange market

2) Adjusting foreign exchange policies for boosting non-oil exports and the return of currency to the country's economic activities.

3) Providing currency for the essential goods to support vulnerable populations.

4) Activating open market operations with an aim to control security rates and helping the government to issue treasury bills.

5) Providing liquidity and capital to maintain and boost production through the banking system, within the framework of plans designed to control liquidity growth.

6) Creating financial mechanisms with neighboring and friendly countries, and establishing interactions between the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade and Customs and the Central Bank for imports via a barter trade system.

