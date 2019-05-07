Production of sanctioned medicines on agenda: VP Sattari

He made the remarks on Tuesday in an unveiling ceremony of four anti-cancer and anti-diabetics drugs in Alborz Eshtehard Industrial Park and added, “producing medicines and providing the required raw materials, particularly in the filed of biotechnology, should be taken into serious consideration."

He pointed to the production of the newly developed drugs for cancer and diabetes treatment, saying “a contract was inked eight months ago for the domestic production of drugs subject to sanctions, the first batch of which will hit the domestic market today.”

Iran has high pharmaceutical capacities and potentials, he said, adding, “perhaps, most of our pharmaceutical projects should have been completed much sooner, but the imposition of US sanctions didn't make it possible; that is why this year we are working on production of sanctioned medicine."

During a ceremony at Eshtehard Industrial Town in Alborz Province on Tuesday morning, four Iranian-produced drugs for cancer and diabetes treatment were unveiled.

The anti-cancer drugs included the highly important and expensive Regorafenib and Sorafenib, while Empagliflozin and Dapagliflozin were unveiled for the treatment of diabetic patients.

