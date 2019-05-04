Nuclear industry improving despite sanctions: Salehi

“Nuclear negotiations are conducted in a way that whatever they do all will end in favor of Iran,” he said.

Referring to the US Friday's announcements against Iranian nuclear industry, the official said that “their measures will not bear fruit and all will end in favor of Iran.”

According to a statement by State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus, starting Saturday, May 4, the Trump administration sanctions any assistance to expand Iran’s nuclear power plant at Bushehr and bans exports of heavy water and any further uranium enrichment. At the same time, US has renewed three key waivers that will allow European allies, Russia and China to cooperate with Tehran on civil nuclear work.

