Iran to continue nuclear enrichment: Larijani

“Americans have recently announced that Iran does not have the right to produce heavy water, while under the JCPOA, the issue is legal,” he said.

“If you do not buy it, it is not important, we will continue our job,” he added.

Addressing nuclear enrichment issues, he added that “we do the enrichment and import the required material for production, if you want you can buy it, if not that is up to you. Iran will continue nuclear enrichment either way.”

According to a statement by State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus, starting Saturday, May 4, the Trump administration sanctions any assistance to expand Iran’s nuclear power plant at Bushehr and bans exports of heavy water and any further uranium enrichment. At the same time, US has renewed three key waivers that will allow European allies, Russia and China to cooperate with Tehran on civil nuclear work.

HJ/FNA 13980214000954