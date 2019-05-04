Iran needs to hold fresh talks with JCPOA parties on 20% nuclear fuel

He made the remark in reaction to the US’ Friday announcement about banning exports of heavy water and any further uranium enrichment from Iran.

“Iran must start fresh talks with JCPOA members and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for production of 20-percent modern nuclear fuel,” the Parliament member said.

As he described, the US intends to halt the development of Iran's nuclear industry via imposing new sanctions; however, Iran has remained committed to the JCPOA, expecting removal of sanctions.

"According to JCPOA, Iran could export its nuclear productions to Russia and Oman and continue importing raw materials under the supervision of IAEA, but US’ recent decision is to pull Iran’s nuclear industry into recession," he said.

“Iran has the ability and the permission to produce 20-percent modern nuclear fuel,” he underlined.

