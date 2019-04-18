No danger threatening Iran’s security: Cmdr. Heidari

“The Army, relying on its own capabilities, is poised to foil any threat,” he said.

“During the past years, we have unveiled new achievements, some of which are unveiled today and some other will be uncovered in upcoming few days,” General Heidari informed.

In early February, some of Iran’s latest army achievements in different fields, including armored personnel carrier named ‘Kian 500’, a mobile watch tower and border control, were unveiled in the presence of General Heidari.

HJ/ 4594374