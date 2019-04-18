  1. Iran
No danger threatening Iran’s security: Cmdr. Heidari

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – “No danger threatens Iran’s security,” Commander of Iran's Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kioomars Heidari told reporters on the sidelines of the parade of the Army Forces on the occasion of the National Army Day on Thursday morning.

“The Army, relying on its own capabilities, is poised to foil any threat,” he said.

“During the past years, we have unveiled new achievements, some of which are unveiled today and some other will be uncovered in upcoming few days,” General Heidari informed.

In early February, some of Iran’s latest army achievements in different fields, including armored personnel carrier named ‘Kian 500’, a mobile watch tower and border control, were unveiled in the presence of General Heidari.

