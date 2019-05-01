Leader to receive group of teachers

The meeting will be held this morning on the occasion of National Teachers' Day on May 02.
TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei will receive a host of teachers and Education Ministry officials today in Tehran.
The meeting will be held this morning on the occasion of National Teachers' Day on May 02.
More information about the meeting and the Leader’s speech will soon be published.
