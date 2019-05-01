UNESCO 2030 agenda seeks to raise soldiers for US, UK

As the National Teachers' Day approaches, a group of teachers and education officials from across the country met with Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Leader said by implementing the UNESCO 2030 agenda in Muslim countries, they seek to raise soldiers and footmen for the US and the UK.

The UN-devised global education agenda, dubbed as the Education 2030 agenda, charts out development goals for world nations.

In May 2017, Leader of the Islamic Revolution said the document had been prepared under the influence of world powers. That was followed by an announcement by Iran's Foreign Ministry that the country would never accept any UN document that even minutely went against the country’s beliefs and religious values.

