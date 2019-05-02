Iran seeks no permission to boost defense capabilities

He made the remarks late on Wed. in Kermanshah province Administrative Council and added, “The enemy is seeking to induce tough and hard conditions in the country while it has false imaginations in this regard.”

The country and government belong to people, he said, adding, “government makes its utmost efforts to render quality services to the noble nation of Islamic Iran. Today, we are witnessing unity and amity among all walks of life in the country.”

Enemies have dragged the country to an all-out economic and psychological war and people also know that their government has not been the initiator of this economic war waged by the United States against the country, Rouhani emphasized.

“As we did not allow the enemy to occupy an iota of our land and territory during the eight years of Sacred Defense [Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988], today, the government will move the country out of difficulties successfully with the unity and amity of people,” Rouhani added.

He pointed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and said, “landmark nuclear deal was inked between Iran and six world’s major powers on Jan. 16, 2016. The Islamic Republic of Iran has not violated the deal and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly reiterated that Iran has fully lived up all its commitments within the framework of JCPOA .”

