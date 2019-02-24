  1. Economy
Kermanshah to launch direct flights to Turkey, Iraq during Nowruz

KERMANSHAH, Feb. 24 (MNA) – With the New Persian Year (Nowruz) around the corner, the western city of Kermanshah is set to launch direct flights to Iraq and Turkey in anticipation of the surge in Nowruz holidaymakers, a senior official said.

General Manager of Shahid Ashrafi Esfahani Airport (KSH) Mojtaba Bayati said on Sunday, during the new year's holiday (starts on March 21), a flight route will be launched between Kermanshah and the Iraqi city of Najaf to facilitate the commute of passengers between the two countries during the period.

Another flight will be launched between Kermanshah and Turkey, he added but did not mention name of the Turkish city.

Noting that “the flights on the new route have been specifically scheduled for Nowruz holidays,” he said, the path will remain active in case it is welcomed by the passengers.

Kermanshah Airport is currently offering air trips to seven domestic destinations including Shiraz, Mashhad, Tehran, Kish Island, Qeshm, Asaluyeh and Bandar Abbas.

