Iran’s AUT, Turin’s Polytechnic University to hold workshop

Technical and educational workshops on river revival and flood risks are going to be held by Amirkabir University of Technology (AUT) in Tehran in cooperation with Polytechnic University of Turin on Monday 29th April and Thursday 2nd May 2019.

The workshops will be held in the aftermath of exceptional rainfalls which have affected some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran since March 19, claiming over 70 lives and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures.

