  1. Technology
29 April 2019 - 12:30

Iran’s AUT, Turin’s Polytechnic University to hold workshop

Iran’s AUT, Turin’s Polytechnic University to hold workshop

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – Iran’s Amirkabir University of Technology (AUT) will hold technical and educational workshops in cooperation with Italy’s Polytechnic University of Turin to address river revival and flood risks.

Technical and educational workshops on river revival and flood risks are going to be held by Amirkabir University of Technology (AUT) in Tehran in cooperation with Polytechnic University of Turin on Monday 29th April and Thursday 2nd May 2019.

The workshops will be held in the aftermath of exceptional rainfalls which have affected some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran since March 19, claiming over 70 lives and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures.

ZZ/FNA13980206000424

News Code 144647

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News