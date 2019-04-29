US plots to cripple Iran economy doomed to failure: VP Jahangiri

“They seek to paralyze the country's economy and create social pressure by reducing government income sources and preventing the entry of foreign currencies into the Iranian economy in order to disrupt the import of basic goods and basic needs of the factories, but with the proper planning done so far, this move will fail,” the Iranian first Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri said in a meeting on Kish Island dubbed “ways of participation of free zones and special economic zones in going through the sanctions time and planning to boost domestic production’ on Monday.

“Americans should look at real statistics to realize that their plans for the crippling the Iranian economy are doomed to failure due to the unique capacities of the country,” Jahangiri added.

He added that the country should create new income sources through proper planning.

He acknowledged that people have faced economic hardships as a result of the sanctions, urging the nation to continue their unity against the foreign pressures.

KI/4603867