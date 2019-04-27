Ankara hosts Turkey-Pakistan-Iran coop. symposium

Former Turkish Ambassador to Tehran and Acting Director General for South Asia at the Turkish Foreign Ministry in the inaugural ceremony of this symposium said, “exchange of views among participants and results of these exchanges will be effective for better understanding of regional and international issues, because, we are passing through a very difficult period and recent developments in the region have always affected countries in the region to a great extent.”

Turkey is against imposition of unilateral sanctions, so that regional cooperation is of paramount importance for alleviating effect of these sanctions, Tekin added.

The three countries of Iran, Turkey and Pakistan enjoy high capacities in terms of population and geographical situation, he said, adding, “unfortunately, these potentials and capacities are not used properly. Under such circumstances, the three countries should establish necessary cooperation in the field of trade and energy in particular.”

The three countries of Iran, Turkey and Pakistan are facing issues such as ‘security’, ‘migration’, ‘terrorism’ and ‘smuggling’ in the region, so that these three countries can work together to get rid of these problems.

US unilateral sanctions have affected both Iran and other regional countries, he said, adding, “in the current situation, establishing joint cooperation between regional countries and promoting regional relationship is very important.”

Ankara, Islamabad and Tehran have always forged very constructive cooperation in various regional and international fields, he stated.

MA/IRN83293124