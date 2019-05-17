Persepolis FC secures a hat-trick of Iran Pro League title

Heading into the final matchday, the Tehran-based club had recorded four back-to-back draws and needed another draw to secure the title.

After a tight opening, Croatian forward Mario Budimir found the back of the net four minutes from the break as Persepolis held on to clinch their 12th league title.

The win took Branko Ivankovic’s men to 61 points, with only one loss, in an otherwise invincible season. Pushing Persepolis all the way this season, were Sepahan of Isfahan who finished on 58 points, while their bitter cross-capital rivals, Esteghlal, stood third on 57.

The title win means Branko Ivankovic’s side have confirmed their spot in the group stage of the 2020 AFC Champions League.

The league winners directly qualified for next season’s Asian Champions League, while the 2nd and 3rd teams will have to go through qualifiers.

At the end of the competition, Esteghlal Khuzestan and Sepidrood were relegated from the Iran Professional League.

MNA