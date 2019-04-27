  1. Politics
27 April 2019

Iran has many methods to sell its oil: MP

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – An Iranian lawmakers say that the country has numerous methods for selling its oil despite US unilateral sanctions.

US officials have spared no effort to minimize Iranian oil sale but they are doomed to failure as Iran now exports more than 1.5 million bpd oil and gas condensate, Seyyed Hossein Naghavi Hosseini told IRNA on Saturday.

“We have our own customers since Iran’s oil is among the Middle East’s high-quality oils and many countries required the Iranian product,” he added, highlighting, “Iran’s oil cannot be sanctioned.”  

Sanctions may lead to some disruptions to oil shipments and transportation but Washington cannot stop Iran’s oil export, said the member of Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

US recent anti-Iranian measure is part of the psychological war and an attempt to influence other countries, he added.

Recently, the Trump administration announced that it will not extend sanction waivers for those countries which imported Iranian oil after the unilateral withdrawal of US from Nuclear Deal, officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, in May 2018.

