26 April 2019 - 11:21

Amir-Abdollahian:

Crisis of illegitimacy of Al-Saud ‘very serious’

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Fri. that crisis of lack of legitimacy of Al-Saud is ‘very serious’.

He pointed to the recent beheading of 37 Saudi nationals and reiterated that crisis of illegitimacy of Al-Saud is very serious.

In his twitter account, he wrote, “with decapitating 37 of its citizens, regime of Al-Saud once again proved that crisis of its illegitimacy is very serious. Today, Al-Saud is grappling with internal crises, outbreak of war in Yemen and crisis in Bahrain. US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have put Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the verge of downfall.

