Saudi Arabia executes 37, including 33 Shiites in one day

At least 33 of those executed belonged to the kingdom’s Shiite minority, and human rights organizations expressed doubts about the fairness of their trials, according to New York Times.

The executions were announced in a statement on the state-run news agency, which claimed the men had been put to death for “their adoption of extremist, terrorist ideology and forming terrorist cells to corrupt and disturb security, spread chaos and cause sectarian discord.”

Saudi government has intensified its crackdown on political dissidents in recent years and has imprisoned and executed a large number of them. The Saudi crackdown has not been limited to its citizens but it has also targeted a large number of foreign nationals.

According to the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, between 2011 and 2018 the Saudi government issued death sentences for 103 Indonesian workers who work there as servants.

