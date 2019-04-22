Imports of Iranian gas to rise 13% by Jan.2020: Iraqi ministry

As the Iraqi satellite TV network, Alsumaria, reported, the country’s imposts of gas from Iran will grow 13 percent within the upcoming nine months.

Iraq’s gas imports from Iran will reach 32 million cubic meters per day in January 2020 from its current 28 million cubic meters/d, the same report confirmed.

Ceasing gas imports from Iran will decrease Iraq's electricity generation by 4,000 megawatts, the report said.

There is not any other replacement for Iraq to substitute Iranian gas, the Iraqi ministry announced.

HJ/FNA 13980202000932