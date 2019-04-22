  1. Iran
Imports of Iranian gas to rise 13% by Jan.2020: Iraqi ministry

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – Ministry of electricity of Iraq announced that the country’s gas imports from Iran is scheduled to increase by 13 percent by January 2020.

As the Iraqi satellite TV network, Alsumaria, reported, the country’s imposts of gas from Iran will grow 13 percent within the upcoming nine months.

Iraq’s gas imports from Iran will reach 32 million cubic meters per day in January 2020 from its current 28 million cubic meters/d, the same report confirmed.
Ceasing gas imports from Iran will decrease Iraq's electricity generation by 4,000 megawatts, the report said.

There is not any other replacement for Iraq to substitute Iranian gas, the Iraqi ministry announced.

