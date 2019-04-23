Iran eyes joint investment in Iraq’s pharmaceutical sector: minister

He made the remarks on the sidelines of a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Alaeddin Alvan in Baghdad on Monday.

Namaki added that Iran is not seeking special profits from the neighboring country’s market, but it aims to help fulfill the Iraqi people's demands in the field of medicine.

Plans are high on the agenda to start joint investments through the private and semi-governmental sectors in Iraq, Namaki added.

He noted that based on the negotiations with his Iraqi counterpart, Iran is weighing the conditions to set a timetable for adding different pharmaceutical items in the Arab country's market.

Some 125 Iranian products are already present in Iraq's pharmaceutical market, the minister said.

Noting that 97% of Iran's pharmaceutical demands are met by domestic manufacturers, the official said the country is ready to share experiences in the field of medicine and help develop the health and treatment infrastructures of Iraq.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Namaki arrived in Baghdad at the invitation of his Iraqi counterpart on Monday.

