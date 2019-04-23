Defense min. says ‘Trumpism’ world’s biggest security threat

Speaking to reporters upon arrival in Moscow on Tuesday, Iranian Minister of Defense Amir Hatami said he was scheduled to address the 8th Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) to be held on 23-25 April.

He said he would also hold talks with Russian officials, including his counterpart Sergei Shoigu, on a host of topics including bilateral, regional and international issues.

“I will also hold talks with other participating defense ministers about bilateral issues, as well as regional and international developments,” he added.

About the significance of the event, Hatami said “the conference is an excellent opportunity for the authorities and politicians of various countries, especially those in the defense and security fields, to discuss different security issues of today's world.”

“Today, the most important issue is ‘Trumpism’, which has features in common with Nazism,” Hatami said, noting that the US President Donald Trump, with his self-centeredness, cruelty, and violation of human principles and international law, is posing serious threats to global security.

MS/4598188